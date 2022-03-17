BizSecure grants available to prevent Katherine business crime

news, local-news,

Katherine Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local businesses to look into BizSecure grants to combat a recent spike in business crime. Katherine has been the victim of business and residential crime over the last few months, with many local business shop fronts vandalised. Katherine Chamber of Commerce regional manager Colin Abbott said majority of recent crimes related to property, including residential, accommodation services and businesses. "There have been a number of break-ins to rooms and keys stolen as well as cars ransacked for valuables. In other instances, vehicles in some locations are being checked for valuables and attempts, some successful, made to enter," Mr Abbott said. "Not only does this impact the accommodation provider and their guests, it has a flow-on effect for local business as some of the vehicles are work vehicles and there is a significant cost of re-keying each vehicle aside from any property taken. "Other issues relate to the smashing of store or business windows, either as an act of vandalism or a means to gain entry. For the most part, little is taken however, in some cases there are certain businesses targeted for alcohol. There is a report that over recent times a gang has been causing mischief at the local shopping centre, on one occasion resulting in a violent fight. All of this is aside from the usual shoplifting." READ MORE: Mr Abbott said these incidences caused financial expenses, leaving businesses to clean up the mess. "Overall, businesses are left out-of-pocket as often the cost to replace a window or several bottles of alcohol, or clean up a mess are less than any excesses for insurance claims," he said "The sad thing is that the businesses being impacted are those that are first to support causes in Katherine." Katherine Chamber of Commerce is encouraging business to look into BizSecure grants as they work to understand underlying issues leading to the rise in crime. "Many owners have made use of the BizSecure grants in an effort to protect their businesses. In some cases this has been successful in preventing access eg: Crimsafe type measures, whilst other options have allowed for the identification of offenders; many who appear to be young offenders," Mr Abbott said. "As with other regions across the NT, the Police are doing as much as they can to assist in both prevention and post-offence follow-up and it is difficult to see how much more they can do other than possibly a greater presence at night. "We hear of alleged offenders being as young as 10, 11, 12 years of age, out on the street at 2am in the morning. Chamber NT would like to understand what the wider issues are around this, while at the same time support our business community with the impact of crime on their businesses - I'm bringing this to our next Big Rivers Regional Committee for discussion. "We are working with all stakeholders in raising the issue through advocating to government, and participating in working groups to identify underlying issues that are leading to the increase in crime and antisocial behaviour, and seek solutions. Where possible, we assist members and businesses in understanding grant opportunities for the improvement of security of their business." To access information about Biz Secure, go to the NT Government's grant website bizsecure.nt.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

