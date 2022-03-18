Deceased man identified in Katherine shooting

news, local-news,

Northern Territory Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to a man being shot dead in Katherine yesterday. Detective Senior Sergeant Jakson Evans said, "The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old man and his family was notified today (Friday March 18). "A 36-year-old man remains in police custody while investigations are continuing. At this time, no charges have been laid. "We appreciate there is a lot of public interest in this case and we assure the community we are doing everything we can to establish exactly how this incident transpired." Northern Territory Police were called to a residential address on the Stuart Highway on Thursday March 18 to which police located the body of a deceased male from a gunshot wound. St Johns Ambulance members and police attempted first aid, however the injuries sustained were not compatible with life. A man, woman and two children were at the residence at the time of the shooting and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody and is assisting police with the investigation. Investigations are ongoing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/08d4db8e-9eb5-49fd-ba30-688d158906e4.jpeg/r2_0_678_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg