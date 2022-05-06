Shade sails being installed in Katherine Woolworths carpark after years of demand

Shade sails are being installed in Katherine's Woolworths carpark after years of the community calling for the change.
The works started in early May to install shade sails to 46 car spaces along the first row back from the centre, and are expected to be completed in June.
It is understood the works are being carried out in stages to minimise the impact to customers.
In a statement, a Wooloworths spokesperson said the decision was made following customer feedback.
"At Woolworths we're always looking at ways to bring new and convenient shopping experiences to our customers," the spokesperson said.
"Following customer feedback we are installing new shade sails for up to 46 car bays in the car park attached to the Woolworths Katherine store.
"We would like to thank our customers for their ongoing support and we look forward to continuing to deliver a convenient shopping experience for the Katherine community."
