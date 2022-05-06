New Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft Gallery officially open

The ribbon was cut on the brand new Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft gallery space in Katherine today.
The new gallery, worth $3 million, was designed by Troppo Architects to align with the vision of the Mimi Ngarrdalingi Aboriginal Corporation Board members, staff and member artists.
The space on Pearce Street now features professional gallery and studio spaces for Aboriginal artists from Katherine and the Big Rivers region to produce, showcase and sell their work.
The entrance includes a deck area made from Gumatj stringy-bark timber from Arnhem Land and large sliding screens featuring designs of Mimi spirits by local artist John Dewar.
The deck is set to be used to present cultural performances, share stories, create works, and deliver workshops.
Mimi Ngarrdalingi Aboriginal Corporation Chair May Rosas said the new space was created through the combined work of the NT Government, Troppo architects and the Corporation.
"The upgraded gallery is a testament to the collaborative work of this team with Troppo Architects and NJ Homes to support Mimi to realise its vision for a new contemporary building," Ms Rosas said.
"The gallery has a strong and positive connection to the Aboriginal people in Katherine and the Big Rivers region, and will provide opportunities for Mimi to proudly build on a long and successful history."
The funding for the new gallery is from the NT Government's $30 million Arts Trail Gallery Extension Program being rolled out in Katherine, Tennant Creek and Arnhem Land.
"We are extremely proud to celebrate the upgraded Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft centre in Katherine as the first Territory Arts Trail Gallery extension project to be completed," Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Chansey Paech said.
"The Territory Labor Government's investment assists Mimi to achieve their vision of creating and selling quality art, while maintaining and passing on cultural knowledge to young people and future leaders, and sharing important stories and culturally rich experiences for visitors."
