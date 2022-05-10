Labor's candidate for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour has pledged $10 million to upgrading the Katherine Aquatic Centre if elected on May 21.
According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, Labor will provide the funding to deliver "an all-inclusive leisure space" for the community.
The upgrade would include a new pool, covered wading pool and splash park, an outdoor play space and a picnic area.
"I'm really proud that federal Labor will be able to deliver on these important local projects," Ms Scrymgour said in a statement.
It comes as early voting opened around the country earlier this week, with pre-polling stations now open across the Big Rivers region.
The details and opening hours for Katherine are as follows:
16 Second St
Mon 9 May - Fri 13 May - 8:30am-5:30pm
Sat 14 May - 9am-4pm
Mon 16 May - Thu 19 May - 8:30am-5:30pm
Fri 20 May - 8:30am-6pm
Sat 21 May - 8am-6pm
