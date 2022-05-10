Road improvements have been the major focus of the Big Rivers region in the NT Government's 2022-23 Budget, which was released this morning.
A total of $138.8 million has been pledged to improve roads of "strategic importance" which includes:
Advertisement
Read more:
Another $225.9 million will go towards upgrading major roads including:
Other major projects for the region include the assignment of $26 million over three years to support the development of Katherine East, with work set to start in the first quarter of 2023.
Flood mitigation works in Katherine received $24.5 million in funding, while the Katherine Women's Crisis Centre received a $3 million COVID support measure.
The NT Government, alongside the McArthur River Mine Community Benefits Trust and the Roper Gulf Regional Council, have pledged $6.9 million for Borroloola's Sports Courts and Cyclone Shelter, with construction already underway.
The funding for the recently upgraded Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft centre was mentioned in the budget as a part of the Government's Arts Trail Regional Gallery Extension Program, with the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre also receiving a $4.5 million upgrade.
Around $2.1 million will go towards finalising police housing for staff at the Ngukurr police station.
A total of $43.5 million was assigned to establishing logistics hubs across the NT, including in Katherine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.