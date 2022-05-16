Coalition matches Labor's $10m pledge for Katherine pool upgrade

The Coalition has matched Labor's pledge of $10 million to upgrade the Katherine Aquatic Centre if they are returned to power this weekend.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is expected to visit Katherine on Monday afternoon to make the announcement.
The $10 million would go towards delivering an upgraded 50-metre, eight-lane swimming pool and a new splash park.
"The Coalition strongly believes that people who live in regional or remote areas should have access to services and facilities that will improve their lives," Mr Joyce said.
"Swimming is an important skill and an upgraded aquatic centre will provide access to modern facilities for everyone - whether for serious training or fun - which will ultimately improve the physical and mental health of people in the community."
Country Liberal Candidate for Lingiari Damien Ryan said the upgrade would be of huge benefit to Katherine residents.
"The new facility will go a long way to improving liveability in the region, particularly during Katherine's hot summer months.
"I thank the Deputy Prime Minister for this commitment, and I am pleased to have worked together with the Katherine Town Council, the president of the Katherine Swimming Club and the local Katherine MLA, Jo Hersey, to deliver this funding for the aquatic centre."
It comes after the Labor candidate for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, made the same pledge last Wednesday. In the same statement, Ms Scrymgour and Labor pledged to provide $10 million to upgrade the Freds Pass Sport and Recreation Reserve in Palmerston.
"I'm really proud that federal Labor will be able to deliver on these important local projects," she said.
