Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Coalition matches Labor's $10m pledge for Katherine pool upgrade

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:33am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce will make the announcement during a visit to Katherine today. Picture: Matthew Perry

The Coalition has matched Labor's pledge of $10 million to upgrade the Katherine Aquatic Centre if they are returned to power this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.