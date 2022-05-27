The Katherine Regional Arts community choir is on the hunt for extra singers to perform at next Saturday's Junk Fest, where they will perform songs to protest ongoing threats to the regions water supply.
The choir meets every Monday night at Katherine Regional Arts and KRA Executive Officer Jacinta Mooney is encouraging everyone who's interested to join her for rehearsal at 6pm this Monday.
"Everybody's welcome in the choir, whether you can or can't sing," said Ms Mooney.
The choir's annual performance at Junk Fest will be marked by the group's opposition to unsustainable fossil fuel projects that are threatening the town's already scarce water supply.
"We've had repeatedly poor wet seasons in recent times, and its been really dry. We probably won't get any rain until December and yet they're growing cotton," said Ms Mooney.
The choir will be performing a slightly altered rendition of I'm Digging a Hole off of Gleny Rae Virus' second album as well as Nothing Wrong With Coal Mama by Stretch and the Truth, a band formed by Adelaide comedian and cult hero Stephen Teakle.
Ms Mooney said the songs have been slightly changed to include community concerns about fracking and ongoing threats to the region's water supply.
"We've changed the lyrics to incorporate the concerns that we have about the holes that have been drilled over the landscape in our region," she said.
The choir will be joined by iconic Northern Territory rock band Blekbala Mujik, Katherine singer-songwriter Kate Oliver, multi-instrumentalist Gleny Rae Virus and many more local musicians at next week's Junk Fest.
Junk Fest began in 2012 and offers a chance for the community to come together to promote recycling and sustainability.
Residents are encouraged to recycle their waste and repurpose it into works of art.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
