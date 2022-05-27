Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine Regional Arts community choir to protest fracking at Junk Fest, calls on community to get involved

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHOIR: The Katherine Regional Arts community choir is set to perform again at the annual Junk Fest. Photo: Supplied.

The Katherine Regional Arts community choir is on the hunt for extra singers to perform at next Saturday's Junk Fest, where they will perform songs to protest ongoing threats to the regions water supply.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.