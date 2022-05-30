According to a report submitted to the Katherine Town Council, visitors to the Katherine Visitor Information Centre were down this year for the month of April.
According to a report tabled at last week's council meeting, the Katherine Visitor Information Centre reported a 36.54 per cent decrease in total visitors for April and a 59.36 per cent decrease in total sales.
However, local businesses have said that business has never been better for them.
Contour Hotel manager Laura Pace said her hotel had been fully booked with tour groups since the April school holidays.
"Some days we've got up to three busses arriving, so, it's massive and all of the bus drivers and tour guides I've talked to about how many tours they're running this year have said it's huge compared to previous years," she said.
Joanna Pace has reported similar numbers at the Knotts Crossing Resort, which she manages. Ms Pace said, "we're doing up to twenty groups a week with companies like Scenic Tours, so there seems to be a massive increase in that."
Director of Infrastructure and Environment for the Katherine Town Council Brendan Pearce said tourism figures have dropped at the Visitor Information Centre due to the Northern Territory's tourism voucher scheme, which ran last year to promote tourism throughout the region.
"What it does confirm is that during the voucher system, the visitor centre had record sales and traffic through it and now it's returned to normal," he said.
Round four of the Territory Tourism Voucher scheme will launch again in October, with the first three rounds delivering $26.7 million in tourism bookings.
The purpose of the vouchers is to encourage Territorians to explore their own backyard and boost the local economy.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
