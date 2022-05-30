Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine Visitor Information Centre records drop in visitors despite local business boom

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 30 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOURISM: Katherine Visitor Information Centre recorded a decrease in visitors while local businesses boom.

According to a report submitted to the Katherine Town Council, visitors to the Katherine Visitor Information Centre were down this year for the month of April.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.