The Local Author's Book Fair had a great turnout on Saturday as punters flocked to the Katherine Public Library to meet and greet some of the town's best writers.
The book fair offered a chance for Katherine's best writers to promote their work to the community and allowed aspiring writers to meet and talk with professionals.
Katherine Public Library Manager Colleen McTaggart said the book fair was a success with everyone from kids to seniors in attendance.
"We had eight tables set up and people working on those tables selling everything from children's books to romance books and Katherine stories as well," she said.
"We had people come into the library that I haven't seen before, which is positive because any chance we can get people through the door, potentially can mean they've never been in here before so they can see what services they have and become a member."
Ms McTaggart also said the event helped to engage the community by promoting literacy.
"The book fair links in with our Northern Territory libraries funding agreement where we have a few parameters that look towards promoting stronger and more creative communities as well as literacy and lifelong learning."
Ms McTaggart is hoping to host another book fair at the end of the year during Christmas time.
The Local Author's book fair is part of the library's efforts to increase community engagement which has also resulted in the launch of an adult's book club.
Meeting once a month, the adult book club is facilitated by the Katherine Public Library and offers the opportunity for adults to engage with specific literature themes at each meeting.
The library's program coordinator Kellie Hoffman said the club formed to offer an adult alternative to the children's book club.
"I had a request from one of our library patrons asking if there was anything for adults because I do run a program called Book Warriors for primary aged children," Ms Hoffman said.
"We put out some advertising that called for expressions of interest and we had a dozen responses to that and we've already had two meetings," she said.
The book club covers a specific theme at each meeting with members deciding when the next meeting will be. However, the club is yet to decide on a date for the next meeting.
The library encourages patrons interested in attending the adult book club to contact the library for up to date information.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
