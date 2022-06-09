Final Treaty report handed to Minister Uibo, to be released publicly

The final Treaty Report has handed from Acting Treat Commissioner Tony McAvoy SC to Treaty Minister Selena Uibo in Katherine
The report, which includes recommendations for the development of a Treaty Making Framework in the Northern Territory, was officially handed over to Ms Uibo in Katherine on Wednesday evening.
It follows a years-long consultation process with Aboriginal communities.
The Treaty Report will now be considered by the NT Government which will publicly release the report within 21 days before tabling it in the Legislative Assembly at the July Sittings.
Mr McAvoy's tenure as Acting Treaty Commissioner has now formally expired, but he will stay on to assist the Nt Government with Treaty matters.
Mr Mcavoy and former Treaty Commissioner Mick Dodson's tasks included:
Mr Dodson stood down from his role in June 2021 following allegations that he had verbally abused a women, as reported by Sky News and the NT News.
