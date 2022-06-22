Students at St Joseph's College had a hand in beautifying their school when they helped cartoonist Jeff "Joffa" Taylor paint a mural recently.
The new mural is on a wall at the entrance of the school and features wildlife that can be found around the school grounds or in the Katherine area, such as wallabies and the blue-winged kookaburra.
Teacher Ginny Edwards said the cartoonist, who spends his time travelling to schools teaching art, painting murals and delivering motivational speeches, had long been a friend of St Joseph's.
"Joffa used to come up and teach the kids cartooning, which the students really enjoyed," Ms Edwards said.
"The wall we used was at the entrance at the school, it was just bland. The more I thought about it and the more I was talking to Jeff I decided 'we have to do this'."
The full piece took three days to complete, even with the help of students from Years 3 through 7 and some students from Year 9.
Ms Edwards said painting the mural was good opportunity to give students a sense of belonging and ownership over their school.
"It was really good for their sense of belonging at the school," she said.
"They're very proud of their work, they realised they can do something artistic. There was lots of teamwork and sharing, plenty of reasons for them to be involved.
"We wanted to present it as multicultural as possible, so the kids can identify with it."
The teacher said she was happy with the final result, as it had given the structure a new lease on life.
"It's just a wonderful sight to see it now," Ms Edwards said.
"I've walked past that wall for so many years, and it's just re-created the atmosphere of the school entrance."
