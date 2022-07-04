Katherine residents hit with 4.8% rate rise

Rates will provide $8.2 million to fund council operations. The 4.8 per cent is an average figure and may be different depending on the land zoning. The waste management charge will raise $1.4 million to meet the costs of garbage collection and waste disposal services. This charge includes one bin per household. For ratepayers that receive a second bin collection, there is now a fee, which will need to be paid by the first instalment of rates on September 30.

