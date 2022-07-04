Katherine residents hit with 4.8% rate rise

Katherine residents will see an average rate rise of 4.8 per cent this financial year.
The raise was passed at the council meeting on Tuesday June 28, along with council's 2022/23 Municipal Plan and Budget and the 2022/23 Fees and Charges.
Advertisement
Katherine Town Council Mayor Elisabeth Clark said rates ensured residents received essential services like waste management, road maintenance, and working facilities.
"We've kept rates as low as possible coming out of the pandemic, which saw them frozen in 2020," Cr Clark said.
"We do try very hard at council to keep costs low. We're aware of the increases to cost of living. Rates are an essential part of daily life and Katherine wouldn't be able to function without them. They allow us to have a library service, keep Katherine clean and liveable, and so much more."
Rates will provide $8.2 million to fund council operations. The 4.8 per cent is an average figure and may be different depending on the land zoning. The waste management charge will raise $1.4 million to meet the costs of garbage collection and waste disposal services. This charge includes one bin per household. For ratepayers that receive a second bin collection, there is now a fee, which will need to be paid by the first instalment of rates on September 30.
There are four installments for rate payments. Council will start charging a 9 per cent per annum interest rate for late payment, which council is legally required to do. Council will send out rate notices in the next few weeks, which will include an insert providing information on how your rates were calculated.
Council's Fees and Charges, which cover items like council facility hire, were increased by 6%, in line with the consumer price index.
The Municipal Plan was passed following a consultation period of 21 days where it was open to public comment. No major changes were made.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.