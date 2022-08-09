The Big Rivers Region is set to shine in a new light following the launch of its Regional Economic Growth Plan. And a new promotional video will have people from far and wide talking.
As part of the growth plan's launch, the Big Rivers Regional Economic Growth Committee also released a new place brand for the region.
The community-developed and owned brand, represents a unified cultural identity which will be used to attract people and investment to the region.
Katherine Town Council's Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson took to social media to share what she referred to as 'beautiful video which will work as a fantastic marketing tool'.
"I feel so blessed to call this part of the world home and hope that we will continue to see growth and prosperity for our region," she said.
Local businessman Jeffrey Usher joined the sentiment.
"(The video is) a fantastic promotion for the Big Rivers area," he said.
"Huge congratulations to Miranda Paterson and team for capturing the love we all have for this incredible place we call home."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
