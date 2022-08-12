A new NT Government Disability Strategy was launched in Katherine this week.
The strategy aims to ensure people living with disability in remote regions are provided with better support and access to services.
Advertisement
Minister for Disabilities, Ngaree Ah Kit, said all Territorians living with disability deserved equal access to opportunities no matter where they lived.
"The Territory Labor Government is proud to be delivering the NT's first Disability Strategy as we work to achieve a society of equal participation, regardless of where people live," she said.
"This strategy and the first action plan outline how we can ensure people with disability are valued, respected and can contribute to their community whether they live in Darwin, a regional center or remotely.
"It values a person with disability's right to inclusion, participation, access to services and supports without being disadvantaged because of their location."
The strategy was developed with expertise from the Disability Advisory Committee and people with lived experience of disability, and is a collaborative approach to creating an inclusive and welcoming Territory.
The aim of the strategy is to empower people with disability through protecting and respecting their rights and choices, breaking down barriers to achieve social inclusion and participation, increasing accessibility to places, information and services, as well as providing education, skills and opportunities to increase employment and provide financial security, health and wellbeing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.