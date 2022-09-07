VIDEO: Staff needed to pick 'sweetest, juiciest' fruit

The mango harvest has commenced in Darwin and will soon start in Katherine, with ideal growing conditions likely to result in a bumper crop for the industry.
But with tens of thousands of the Territory's most-loved fruit set to ripen soon, growers and industry representatives are facing a serious issue: finding harvest staff.
The agricultural industry, like many other sectors in the Territory, is struggling to secure staff.
This season alone, around 2,000 pickers are set to be employed by mango farmers during the harvesting season.
"Agriculture is an extremely exciting industry to work in, whether it is for short term harvest work or to build a career," NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said.
"When you work in the industry, you are directly contributing to achieving food security for the nation, in addition to helping to enhance the economic output of the Territory."
Mr Burke said the Territory's distance from large southern cities and its hot weather played 'a large role in exacerbating staff shortages'.
"The industry has been actively campaigning to attract domestic and international travellers to the Territory to give farm work a try," he said.
While NT Farmers have placed over 150 domestic and international workers into Territory farming jobs this year alone, the industry still desperately needs more staff.
"I encourage everyone to give farm work a try, especially during this mango season," Mr Burke said. "You may enjoy it and decide to build a career in the sector.
"There are a huge variety of jobs available to try from pickers and packers, machinery operators, logistics experts to farm and business managers. Much of the work, although not all of it, involves being active and not bound to a desk."
Mr Burke said work in the mango harvest was perfect for students and grey nomads alike.
"The relatively short-term nature of the harvest work allows employees to quickly top up their travel/living funds before moving onto other work.
"Grey nomads are especially sought after for forklift driving and packing shed roles.
"Work in the sector is a perfect opportunity to travel the Top End as the mango season moves south from Darwin to Katherine and Mataranka."
The Territory mango season is expected to harvest 2.7 million trays of mangoes, 300,000 trays more than last year, adding $128 million to the Territory Economy.
This year's late and cooler than usual Top End dry season stimulated a higher number of flowers on mango trees which increased the potential yield of the mango crop, which represents just over half of Australia's total mango harvest, with a portion of the crop picked to be exported to the Asian and American markets.
This week, Minister for Business, Jobs and Training Paul Kirby is leading a delegation to Timor-Leste in an effort to attract workers for hospitality, construction, agriculture and other Territory industries.
One of the priorities will be discussing the opportunity to partner with Timor-Leste to bolster Australia's workforce, including fruit pickers.
"Territory mangos are an iconic Australian cuisine which are sold in supermarkets across the country and internationally. The mango industry is an essential part of the Territory's agricultural industry and economy," Mr Kirby said.
"Farmers are capitalising on perfect weather conditions to maximise this year's crop which will be a boon for the industry.
"The agriculture industry offers wide and varied career options and this mango season is the perfect opportunity for anyone considering a change to take the step.
"Not only do mango farmers provide the delicious fruit, but also employment to seasonal workers who are vital in ensuring the prosperity of the industry."
Anyone interested in a job in the industry, can visit the NT Farmers jobs board online or the Harvest Trail website which showcases hundreds of vacancies on farms throughout the Northern Territory and Australia.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
