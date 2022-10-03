Katherine Times
Comedian Jimmy Rees joins line-up to catch Million Dollar fish

By Annie Hesse
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:15pm, first published 10:00pm
Celebrated Australian comedian Jimmy Rees is the latest star to throw his support behind Australia's richest fishing competition, joining the likes of cricket legend and keen fisherman Merv Hughes and signing up to be in the running to catch a barramundi with a million dollar prize tag.

