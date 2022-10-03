Celebrated Australian comedian Jimmy Rees is the latest star to throw his support behind Australia's richest fishing competition, joining the likes of cricket legend and keen fisherman Merv Hughes and signing up to be in the running to catch a barramundi with a million dollar prize tag.
YouTuber and Giggle and Hoot actor Jimmy Rees, who had Territorians in stitches earlier in the year with his 'POV - You're From Darwin' online performance, has produced a new video, impersonating different types of Territory fishermen and women - including the mad keen fisho, the superstitious fisho and the lucky fisho - in a bid to promote the Northern Territory's annual Million Dollar Fish competition.
The comp, which kicked off on October 1, has a total of nine barramundi worth $1 million swimming in waterways across the NT's Top End.
An additional one hundred $10,000 barra have also been released for Season 8. Every time a $10,000 fish is caught, the lucky fisho can donate an additional $1,000 to an official Million Dollar Fish Charity Partner.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said she was excited that the wait for the fishing competition was over.
"From Darwin to Tiwi Islands, Kakadu, Big Rivers and Arnhem Land, we know many Territorians will be hitting their secret fishing spots and hoping to catch the big one," Ms Fyles said.
"But this competition is so much more than bagging a fish and some cash - this is about attracting more visitors to the Territory, boosting our local economy and making the most of our unique Territory lifestyle."
Online bookmaker Sportsbet said the odds of landing a prized barra were 'better than ever', rating the chances of someone catching a tagged Million Dollar Fish at $151.
"The million dollar fish hasn't been caught in seven seasons," Sportsbet's Sean Ormerod said.
"However, the total (number of) barra also include those tagged from previous years.
"That makes nine one million dollar fish active and in play, just waiting for the right bait," he said.
SportsBet NT Operations Manager Thijs Bors said in Season 8 more cash would be up for grabs than ever before.
"The Top End is a must-do fishing destination for any self-respecting fisho, and with the biggest purse of prize money in the history of the competition, there's never been a better time to wet a line in the Territory," Mr Bors said.
Aussie cricket great Merv Hughes, who headlines a popular fishing show with trusted sidekick and Territorian Squizzy Taylor, is among those who have already signed up for the free fishing competition.
The latest instalment of Million Dollar Fish follows a record-breaking Season 7, which saw local and interstate anglers share $160,000 of prize money. It was the largest sum ever paid out in the competition's history.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
