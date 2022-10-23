A "severe" to "extreme" heatwave warning is in place for most of the Top End.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warning, saying temperatures in the high thirties to low forties and overnight minimum temperatures in the mid to high twenties would be experienced over much of the northern half of the Northern Territory in the coming days.
Locations likely to be impacted include Borroloola, Darwin, Dundee Beach, Humpty Doo, Katherine, Lajamanu, Nauiyu, Palmerston, Wadeye and Wurrumiyanga.
The Bureau issued an extreme heatwave warning for the Tiwi, Arnhem and Gregory Districts, and a severe warning for the Daly, Carpentaria, Barkly and Tanami Districts - current until Wednesday, October 26.
The warnings also includes parts of the Kimberley region as well as locations across the Gulf of Carpentaria and as far east as Cairns.
"Heatwave conditions are expected to increase in area and intensity over the next few days," the weather bureau said in a statement.
"Extreme heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone. Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell."
The Bureau said people in an area experiencing a heatwave should seek a place to keep cool, such as their home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
At home, people are encouraged to close their windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of the home, while cooling the house with fans or air-conditioners if available.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.