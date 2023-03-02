'Heartbreaking' - Floodwaters inundate region

More than 700 residents had to be evacuated from the Victoria Daly and West Daly regions as the Bureau of Meteorology continues to monitor the flood situation.
On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said he had approved a request from the Northern Territory Government to supply Australian Defence Force aircraft and personnel to evacuate residents of the region.
On Thursday, the Bureau said moderate flooding was occurring along the Victoria River at Kalkarindji where the river level fell below the major flood level of 14m on Thursday afternoon.
The BOM said rain had eased but further rainfall totals of 10 to 25mm with isolated heavier falls were possible but were unlikely to cause renewed river level rises at Kalkarindji.
Meanwhile, aerial photos have emerged of the flooded community of Pigeon Hole, triggering an outpour of solidarity on social media, with many saying the extent of the devastation was 'heartbreaking'.
Flood Safety Advice:
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au .
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au .
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
