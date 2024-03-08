Mora than $200k raised for beloved family

A fundraising campaign for a beloved Katherine family is exceeding all expectations, with locals continuing to throw their support behind the family.
Charles and Mary-Lou McGregor-Shaw were in a serious car crash on Australia Day that left Mary-Lou in a coma and Charles with severe spinal injuries.
Two of the couple's three young sons were also injured in the horror crash.
When family friend Sue Brosnan set up a Go Fund-Me campaign to raise money for the family - especially the boys' and their grandparents who had to uproot their lives to be by the bedside of the McGregor-Shaws in Perth - she could have never dreamt of the overwhelming response.
"This is so amazing - we have surpassed our initial target of $30,000 in just four hours," she said.
"I know many family friends have been waiting to hear how they can help. Let's keep going - we don't know how long the boys' parents' recovery will take, but we do know it will be many, many months."
Ms Brosnan said she was hoping to help raise money for their the boys' grandparents to "pay for an Uber to the hospital instead of the bus and train, or beef up the internet plan so (the boys) can watch movies as well as do their remote schooling".
"And (we want to) take the pressure off the extended O'Keeffe family who are keeping the family's Darwin rural property, including their chooks, turkeys, dogs and garden, cared for so there's one less thing for everyone to worry about."
After smashing its initial goal of $30,000 the fundraiser has seen an outpouring of love and support for the family, with more than $200,000 raised in less than a week.
"Charles has been blown away by the GoFundMe response," Ms Brosnan said.
"The family's gratitude is enormous, and if you have contributed, know that you have made a big difference to Maureen and Bill O'Keeffe's peace of mind."
Ms Brosnan said the donations meant the grandparents could "stop worrying about how to pay for the boys' basic needs while their beloved daughter and son-in-law fight for their recovery".
"It will be a long journey," she said.
"We want to make sure that immediate financial relief can be sustained into the future as Charles eventually transitions to the Fiona Stanley Hospital spinal ward, where his rehabilitation will start in earnest.
"Mary-Lou is still unconscious, but her small and frequent improvements give cause for hope.
"And at the end of the day, all we have to help them is faith, hope and financial support.
"Please consider sharing the GoFundMe, tell your friends about it and ask if they can spare some cash to chip in. It all helps."
On Saturday, March 16, a fundraiser event will be held in front of Katherine's Rod and Rifle.
Contact Trent DeWith to support the fundraising efforts.
