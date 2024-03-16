Katherine Outback Experience - Best tourist attraction in the country

Tom and Annabel Curtin's Katherine Outback Experience is the country's best tourist attraction.
The much-loved show took out the Gold Award at the Australian Tourism Industry Council's prestigious Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin on March 15.
Katherine Outback Experience celebrates the Northern Territory's rich pastoral culture and history through real horse training and working dog demonstrations, entwined with live music and humorous bush tales.
Now the show has taken home Gold for Tourist Attraction and Bronze for Excellence in Accessible Tourism.
This is the second time Katherine Outback Experience has won Gold at a national level.
"It was pretty surreal to win gold for best Tourist Attraction in Australia," Mrs Curtain said.
"It's extremely humbling to be recognised on a national stage.
"There were some incredible attractions in our category doing amazing things.
"We hope it helps keep Katherine on the map for the right reasons and hope it inspires other small businesses to strive for the top.
"If we can do it, anyone can."
Ms Curtain said for her husband winning the award took him back to the early days when he would perform for just one person.
"But (he) knew if he kept at it that word would spread and the show would grow."
Katherine Outback Experience originally was the product of the crash of the pastoral industry following the 2011 beef live export ban.
It is a story of devastation and resilience.
Overnight Tom Curtain's livelihood as a horse trainer was in tatters following the Government's decision to ban the live export of cattle. As a ripple effect of the ban, stations were forced to seize operations which included the training of horses, leaving Mr Curtain out of work.
To help make ends meet he started singing four times a week at the local Katherine Holiday Park. It was here the idea for Katherine Outback Experience was born.
During gigs, Mr Curtain would reminisce about stock-camp mischief or a problematic horse he had trained.
"At one of these shows a retired couple, intrigued by the life of a modern day stockman, approached him about visiting his farm to watch him train horses.
"After an overwhelmingly positive response, it was clear there was a unique opportunity to combine his passion for training animals and singing, with his extensive knowledge and experience of station life to showcase the quintessential life in the Australian Outback."
In July 2013, Katherine Outback Experience was launched. The show has since evolved beyond expectations, and has even attracted guest appearances from nationally acclaimed music artists including Travis Collins, Luke O'shea, the Davidson Brothers, Harry Hookey and Bill Chambers as well as national and international film crews.
Katherine Outback Experience has won numerous Brolga Northern Territory Tourism Awards and Gold for Best Tourist Attraction at the 2021 Australian Tourist Awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.