Cab driver allegedly assaulted, taxi stolen

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Katherine in relation to an alleged taxi robbery.
Police said just after 6pm on March 18, police received a report that a taxi travelling along Chambers Drive picked up a man who then allegedly assaulted the driver and stole the taxi.
"The (alleged) offender was apprehended without incident a short time later, after abandoning the vehicle," police said.
The taxi driver sustained injuries as a result of the alleged assault.
The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with:
