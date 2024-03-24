Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cab driver allegedly assaulted, taxi stolen

Updated March 25 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cab driver allegedly assaulted, taxi stolen
Cab driver allegedly assaulted, taxi stolen

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Katherine in relation to an alleged taxi robbery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.