Food collective canned

Katherine Town Council has put its popular dry season Food Collective on ice after receiving only two expressions of interest from local food vendors.
This was to be the community event's third year of providing food and entertainment every second Thursday night in the CBD car park next to Katherine Cinema 3.
CEO Ingrid Stonhill said it was disappointing that there was such a shortage of food vendors in Katherine after a community survey conducted by the Council last year highlighted the community's support for the event, which in 2022 served 6000 meals.
"It is disappointing, but the Council is committed to activating our town during the dry season, and we will concentrate our efforts on hosting a fantastic street party, which was planned as the Food Collective's finale," Ms Stonhill said.
"We also want to encourage locals to consider food trailers as a business option, so the Council is considering how it can support people in taking that step."
Ms Stonhill said they were also considering adding new, smaller events in the Town Square and the Hot Springs this dry season to the town's vibrant dry season calendar.
