Head to Health to kick off

A culturally-led response to mental health needs in Katherine is set to influence positive change and ensure adults are supported to access the mental health services needed.
John Berto, CEO of the Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation (JAAC) said combining clinical responses with cultural protocols would "foster innovate responses for all community members seeking mental health support".
"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with other local health and service delivery organisations and together (we will be) shaping the way our community responds to the needs of our diverse community," he said.
JAAC will be the lead organisation of the Katherine-based "Satellite Site" for the Australian Government's Head to Health program.
Lisa Mumbin, Chairperson of JAAC said the Association was "uniquely placed" to deliver this work by leveraging off existing successful culturally-led programs that are managed by the Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Grup.
Programs include family support, domestic violence prevention, youth engagement for social enterprise, and other cultural activities including bush medicine.
"We understand that connection to country is medicine and that this is supportive of all in our community, no matter where we are from," Ms Mumbin said. "Jawoyn is about sharing country and culture and we have healing protocols and places that when combined with western ways of supporting mental health, together we can make a difference to people's lives."
The Australian Government's Head to Health program is aimed at providing easily accessible mental health services to adults and employs a "no wrong doors" approach to ensure adults can access the mental health services they need, for no personal cost.
Work has commenced with the Northern Territory Primary Health Network to co-design the service delivery model, with a steering committee of regional and subject matter experts being developed to finalise this.
The delivery of Head to Health in Katherine is set to strengthen the capacity of health services right across the Big Rivers region.
The Head to Health Centre Katherine is funded by the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care through the Northern Territory Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Bilateral Agreement which is an agreement that is administered as a partnership between the Northern Territory Government Department of Health and the Northern Territory Primary Health Network.
