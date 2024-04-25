Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bridie Duggan honoured

April 26 2024 - 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridie Duggan has won the 2024 Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport Award
Bridie Duggan has won the 2024 Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport Award

Katherinite and former NT Young Australian of the Year, Bridie Duggan, has won the 2024 Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport Award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.