Bridie Duggan honoured

Katherinite and former NT Young Australian of the Year, Bridie Duggan, has won the 2024 Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport Award.
Presented at the annual Northern Territory Sports Award in Darwin in April, the award celebrates the contribution to sports and exercise physiotherapy in the NT and is presented to a person who has contributed to creating a safer sporting environment for their team, players or community.
Ms Duggan received the Karen Schneider award for her commitment to building a safer sport environment within Basketball NT as a physiotherapist.
Sports Medicine Australia CEO Jamie Crain, who presented the award, said Ms Duggan was well known in the NT "as someone who works hard for the benefit of others".
"She volunteers across her community and was named Young Australian of the Year in 2017 for her amazing commitment to raising funds and awareness around mental health," Mr Crain said.
"Bridie impressed the judges with her dedication, skill and focus on making sport safer and we are proud to be able to honour her with the 2024 Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport Award."
NT Sport Minister Kate Worden said the 2024 NT Sports Awards were a great occasion to bring the community together and celebrate the contributions and successes of those involved.
"Sport plays an important role in bringing our community together, from the volunteers and administrators who coordinate and run our clubs, to the participants who strive for excellence," she said.
"The Sports Awards are a great occasion to bring our sporting community together to celebrate contributions and successes that make being part of a community sporting club so good.
"It's important to recognise the countless hours of training, volunteering, and support from all those nominated and awarded, backed with the support of their families, friends, and sporting organisations."
