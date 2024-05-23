Katherine Times
Stan Munro to perform at Ktown Pride

Updated May 24 2024 - 8:38am, first published 8:27am
Dame Stan Munro will be performing in Katherine in June.
Join Kevin Markwell on Friday, June 14 from 7pm in conversation with legendary entertainer Dame Stan Munro as they chat about Stan's glamorous career, stretching across three continents and six decades - and counting. All will be revealed in this captivating, honest and no-holds barred reflection of a life well-lived.

