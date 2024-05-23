Stan Munro to perform at Ktown Pride

Arriving in Sydney in 1963 as a Ten-Pound Pom, young Stan soon discovered the emerging drag scene and managed to snag himself a job as a male dancer at the newly opened Les Girls Restaurant in Kings Cross. Within a few years Stan had been promoted to compere and star before later taking Les Girls to Melbourne in 1970 where he compered for the next eight years. Over the following five or six decades, Stan compered the Cheeky Chaps Male Review as well as touring his own show around Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.