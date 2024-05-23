Stan Munro to perform at Ktown Pride

Join Kevin Markwell on Friday, June 14 from 7pm in conversation with legendary entertainer Dame Stan Munro as they chat about Stan's glamorous career, stretching across three continents and six decades - and counting. All will be revealed in this captivating, honest and no-holds barred reflection of a life well-lived.
Arriving in Sydney in 1963 as a Ten-Pound Pom, young Stan soon discovered the emerging drag scene and managed to snag himself a job as a male dancer at the newly opened Les Girls Restaurant in Kings Cross. Within a few years Stan had been promoted to compere and star before later taking Les Girls to Melbourne in 1970 where he compered for the next eight years. Over the following five or six decades, Stan compered the Cheeky Chaps Male Review as well as touring his own show around Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.
During the Show, Stan reminisces about his teenage years as one half of The Munro Brothers, travelling across the UK and performing with The Andrews Sisters and Petula Clark; being part of the original cast of Les Girls along with Carlotta; compering drag shows in Hong Kong and Beirut in the 1960s; being entrapped and forced to undergo conversion therapy as a 24 year old in Sydney; performing in three movies, including Alvin Purple; his friendships with Sir Robert Helpmann, Danny La Rue, John Inman and Bert Newton and much, much more.
"I can't wait to perform in Katherine, I hear it has a lovely gorge! I performed at the RAAF Base in Darwin a long time ago, but I didn't make it down to Katherine, so I'm very excited that Katherine Pride has invited Kevin and I to present Vintage Drag."
"I really hope that the audience will have a great night of entertainment. That's what my whole career has been about."
"Drag has treated me very well and enabled me to do the things I love. I love performing. I love entertaining. I always have. This is my story".
Stan and Kevin have presented Vintage Drag in Mint Condition in Kyogle, Newcastle, Castlemaine, and most recently, during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Visit the Activate Katherine website for more information and to book tickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.