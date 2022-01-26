news, local-news,

A trio of F-35A Lightning ll aircraft have flown over Katherine from RAAF Base Tindal to mark Australia Day. The three aircraft from Number 75 Squadron flew over Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre after Wednesday's Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony. After flying over Katherine at 11.30am, the aircraft went on to Darwin for a flyover the CBD at 12.05pm and then to Palmerston at 12.10pm. Related news: "Australia Day is held annually on January 26th to reflect on our nation's past and celebrate the Australian spirit, mateship and sense of community," the Royal Australian Air Force said in a statement. "The Royal Australian Air Force is proud to participate in Australia Day 2022 events."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/b13143b1-7842-419b-af6f-2b93d6a75a05.png/r20_0_1093_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg