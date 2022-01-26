news, local-news,

For one group of Katherine residents, this Australia Day marked the day they were officially made citizens of the country. The group of 18 conferees from 10 different countries were officially granted their citizenship certificates as a part of the Katherine Town Council Australia Day celebrations. The new citizens are: Read more: One of the new citizens, Sabastian Hore moved to Katherine with his wife Nancy Tumbutuku last year for work opportunities after immigrating to Australia from Zimbabwe in 2015. Now both working as disability support workers, Mr Hore said he loves Katherine and the local community. "Everything is closed like schools, jobs and everything is easy to access," he said. "There's less congestion compared to a bigger city so So we really love that." Mr Hore said he was thrilled to have finally earned his citizenship. "I'm so happy and grateful for the opportunity to become an Australian citizen because there are a lot of privileges if you're an Australian citizen, so I'm so happy and really grateful for the opportunity," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/b98f97a6-37fa-4bc4-9583-4688e135af6a.jpg/r10_511_4022_2778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg