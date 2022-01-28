KTC farewells CEO Ian Bodill, announces replacement

news, local-news,

Katherine Town Council has named Ingrid Stonhill as its new chief executive, as council farewells Ian Bodill. Ms Stonhill has worked in the Territory since 2017 in upper management positions for organisations including Bawinanga Aboriginal Corporation and ITS Consulting. "Ingrid has had many achievements throughout her career, but most of all, her stakeholder and community engagement skills are highly developed," Council said in a statement. "Ingrid has demonstrated that her leadership values include the actions of integrity, team inclusiveness, developing and mentoring others. Ingrid also has sound knowledge regarding economic development and is passionate about good governance and how it can help the community it serves." More news: She will commence at Council on February 7, with current chief executive Ian Bodill celebrating his final day today. "On behalf of the Council and staff, we would like to thank Ian for all the mentoring, support, and leadership he has effortlessly given to the Council and the Katherine Community. We wish Ian all the best in his future endeavours and hope he continue to show off his Barra at the next stop," the statement read. For the interim, Brendan Pearce will be acting CEO from. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/0d61c922-666a-4fa8-b164-b67843750923.JPEG/r0_321_1188_992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg