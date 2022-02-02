St Joseph's Catholic College students head back to school

news, local-news,

The new school year kicked off this week with St Joseph's Catholic College students all smiles as they headed back to the classroom. And they were keen to ham it up for the camera with some welcome boards on the first day. In a COVID-19 era all Territory students in Years 7-12 will be required to wear masks during mask mandates with younger children, especially those in Years 3-6, strongly encouraged to follow directives. OTHER NEWS: Any kids who could not attend school because of COVID would be provided with remote and online learning resources. As a part of the NT Government's Back to School plan to mitigate COVID risk, all Territory schools with fixed plant air-conditioning systems have been checked to see if they meet Australian Standards for fresh air intake and circulation. Remote schools without fixed air-conditioning systems, including those in the Big Rivers region, will also rely on air purification units to help with COVID, with 500 being rolled out to 77 schools.

