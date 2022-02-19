Gallery: Prime Minister, Opposition Leader attend Bombing of Darwin 80th Anniversary

news, local-news,

Australia's Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition were among the hundreds of people who attended the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Darwin. The commemorative event was held on the Darwin Esplanade on Saturday morning, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Chief Minister Michael Gunner all attending to mark the event. At exactly 9.58am, the moment Darwin was bombed by enemy forces on this day in 1942 was re-entacted for the crowd. The terrifying sound of the bombs landing and the armed forces and civlians alike fighting back from the shore rippled throughout the city. In his address to the crowd, Mr Morrison paid his respects to those who gave their life during the bombing and the 64 subsequent air raids on the Top End. OTHER NEWS: He also acknowledged how far Australia's relationship with those foreign powers had come. "More recently I stood here with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, so it could become a place of reconciliation, and together we laid a wreath here in silence and reflected on those times," Mr Morrison said. "The enemy that inflicted such violence...has become one of our most trusted friends." Mr Gunner paid tribute to Brian Winspear, now 101, who survived the bombing and attended the service. "To Brian who has received his message from the Queen, it's an enormous privilege to have you here," he said. He said the threat of war remains ever present, pointing to the growing threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine. "We watch with alarm the events in Ukraine and as ever tensions in our own region," he said. "Darwin is still a key strategic location for the region." Mr Gunner also called for the anniversary of the Bombing of Darwin to become a national public holiday. Mr Albanese, in his speech, honoured the Larrakia people on whose country the bombing took place, as well as Larrakia Elder Aunty Bilawara Lee whose grandfather lost his life in the bombing. "I recommit myself to the implementation of the Uluu Statement of the Heart," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

