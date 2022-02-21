news, local-news,

Aspiring actors from across the Northern Territory are answering a casting call for a secret new production. Cast Away NT, a screen talent agency, has placed a call out for men and women aged 40-60 years old of all ethnicities and Chinese men and women aged 25-60 years, based in Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs for a Territory-wide shoot. Cast Away NT casting director, Sarah Price, said no experience was needed. "Acting experience not necessary but confidence in front of a camera is a must," Ms Price said. "These are paid non-speaking roles, and the applicants must be available from April 4-11. Travel and accommodation will be covered." The agency couldn't disclose details about the production but said filming would occur across the Northern Territory from early April. Read more: "Due to the confidentiality of our commercial client, I am unable to give much information about the project," Ms Price said. "We have had quite a few expressions of interest from people around Katherine, obviously it is our client that makes the final call on who will be used, but there are some options we will be presenting from Katherine, for sure. "We have received an amazing response from people right across the Territory." If you're interested in taking part, you can contact Cast Away NT at cooee@castawaynt.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/31ec3da3-998f-4b28-b4c6-84f4b03a34e3.jpg/r0_150_832_620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg