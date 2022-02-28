Katherine Mayor highlights latest Council developments

news, local-news,

Katherine Town Council Mayor, Lis Clark addresses what's happening around town in her most recent column. Council would like to welcome our new CEO Ingrid Stonhill to our team. Ingrid has met a number of community members already and is excited to be a part of Katherine Town Council. The MyKatherine Vouchers are still going. Make sure that you sign up if you haven't already, and if you are a business you can still sign up to take part. Just make sure to check out the eligibility requirements. For information go to www.mykatherine.nt.gov.au. READ MORE: Come and Try Sports Expo - this will be held at the YMCA on Saturday 12th March from 9.00am-12.00pm. If you are a community group or organisation and would like to hold a stall please head to the website to submit an Expression of Interest Form. Festivals of the Dry is a brochure created by Katherine Town Council that showcases events that the Katherine region has to offer for FREE. If you have an event that falls between May and September then please submit your event through our website. Council was very excited about the news of the 7.2 million that will come to our town for a Materials Recovery Facility. A feasibility study will need to be undertaken but we thank the Federal Government and the Northern Territory Government for recognising Katherine as an emerging town to address recycling opportunities across this region. - Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/8e486087-3e14-48f6-9e2a-86905636278d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg