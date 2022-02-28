Plan for the future, says NT Farmers

news, local-news,

Recent food shortages caused by flooding in northern South Australia exposes the Northern Territory's vulnerabilities and weaknesses. It also highlights the critical need to fully develop the NT's agricultural sector to guarantee our food security and to strengthen our economy. The Katherine region can play an integral role in growing food for north Australia and beyond. If the Northern Territory is to become truly self sufficient and achieve the economic targets outline in the TERC report, policy makers must focus on agricultural development and agribusiness precincts. Agriculture provides the opportunity to sustainably grow the economy while simultaneously ensuring food certainty in the region. READ MORE: History demonstrates that it is possible for the Territory to achieve food security. In the 1940s defence planners recognised that transporting food to feed the significant numbers of troops in the Territory would be slow and costly. The military commenced a major agricultural initiative to make the region self sufficient. The first army farm was established at Adelaide River and by the end of the war there were 11 productive farms throughout the Northern Territory. Policy makers should take inspiration from army farms and prioritise precinct developments supported by a responsible environmental approvals process. Precincts are parcels of agricultural land with water and land clearing approvals in place prior to being released to market. Multiple farming enterprises purchase precinct land and as a result, a critical mass of farmers and supporting industries are attracted to the area. Early forms of agricultural precincts in the Katherine area such as the Venn district played an essential role in sparking agricultural development in the Territory. Fox Road is home to some of the Territory's most successful and innovative farms that generate millions for the local economy. It is time to implement new precincts that further stimulate the Katherine economy. Not only will additional farms in the Katherine region generate long term job opportunities for new families but it will stimulate government investment in roads, schools and the hospital. With new precinct developments, Katherine could become the NT's agricultural hub. With the right policy settings in place, Katherine region precincts could be home to Australia's best farmers. The NT must learn from the recent flooding and supply chain shortages to further develop its own industries and economy. New agricultural precincts in Katherine can help to shape our future and forge our own self reliant path. Agricultural precincts are key to unlocking our long term economic potential. - NT Farmers PCO

