Katherine to receive new fire truck for approaching fire season

Katherine Fire Station will see the addition of a new fire truck ahead of the upcoming fire season. A new ISUZU FTS 4x4 crew cab tankers will join the fleet in Katherine as part of the Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Services programme to modernise its fleet. Howard Springs Volunteer Fire Brigade and Koolpinyah Volunteer Fire Brigade will also see the addition of a new fire truck to their stations. Assistant Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said the trucks were modern, fit-for-purpose appliances that complement existing fleets and provided firefighters exceptional capability. READ MORE: "These vehicles are the first of their kind for our firefighters, and they provide a variety of enhanced capabilities, necessitating induction and training in the use of the rear pump panel and crew deck pump," Mr Fischer said. "The trucks hold 3000 litres of water with two electric hose reels mounted to the rear of the appliance and a number of improved crew safety systems. "This is part of the Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Services programme to modernise its fleet, designed for the current and future needs and incorporating the latest technology." The three new tankers originated in New Zealand, before being shipped to Adelaide. Members from the NTFRS Capability Development Command travelled to South Australia in October for final checks and handover, with the appliances making their way to Darwin before Christmas for final fit-out and testing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

