Katherine Town Council kicks off annual roadside slashing

news, local-news,

Katherine Town Council will prepare for the 2022 dry season with the start of its annual roadside slashing program this week. Mayor Elisabeth Clark said the extensive works program will increase drivers' visibility and safety on 72 kilometres of sealed rural roads as the slashing contractors clean up wet season vegetation. "It's one of our biggest, and most important, annual maintenance undertakings, and it's critical to our resident's and visitors' road safety," Mayor Clark said. The slashing contractors will take two passes down each roadside, and road users are encouraged to take care when passing. READ MORE: Roads to be slashed include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/415ff958-dac7-4058-9cc7-e3453422966a.jpg/r1_56_598_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg