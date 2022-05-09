$690m pledged to remote housing in NT Budget

The NT Government has announced a $690 million commitment to remote housing across the Territory ahead of its 2022-23 Budget.
Remote Housing Minister Chansey Paech made the funding announcement on Monday morning ahead of the NT Budget on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The $690 million is set to go towards the construction of new housing as well as improvements and expansions of existing housing and land servicing.
More news:
This, according to a statement from Mr Paech, is set to equate to at least 260 new houses and the construction of at least 200 serviced lots.
Another $9.3 million has been allocated for Government Employee Housing in remote communities.
"This significant investment, which includes contributions from both the Territory and Australian governments, will be the biggest spend within the program so far and sets a record for the Northern Territory," Mr Paech said.
"Our investment in housing is fundamental to better outcomes across the board and the cornerstone of economically viable, skilled communities.
"The new financial year comes with exciting prospects for our remote housing program, and I'm looking forward to seeing many of our projects come to fruition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.