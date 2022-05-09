A Katherine tourism operator has welcomed the $86.4 million package tourism package in the NT Government's 2022-23 Budget.
Tourism Minister Natasha Fyles on Monday announced the funding package on Monday, with the Budget being released in its entirety on Tuesday.
The package includes; $1.3 million to attract and retain the tourism workforce, $2 million to open a third round of Roadhouse to Recovery grants, $1.9 million to support the implementation of the NT Aboriginal Tourism Strategy and $1 million for international marketing.
Katherine Outback Experience Director Annabel Curtain said the funding would provide more certainty to tourism operators across the NT after a difficult couple of years.
"It is a really, really positive thing for the tourism sector and it just gives so much certainty to our operators [which is] really positive given most of our operators are small businesses," Ms Curtain said.
She said the funding will allow operators to begin forward planning again.
"For events, which are so important, we know, for attracting people to the region. It will enable these events to actually be planned for years in advance rather than sort of a one-off."
Ms Curtain especially welcomed the funding aimed at attracting staff members, saying most operators are struggling with workforce shortages.
"Funding towards the tourism workforce will be huge for businesses, not only in Katherine, but all the way through the NT...that's been the ongoing topic of discussion for quite some time now for businesses," she said.
She said the impacts of COVID are still being felt as the region gears up for its biggest tourist season in years.
"It's going to be a really interesting year, I think it's gonna be a tough year," she said.
"Not so much from the perspective of having people come through, I think that's going to be fine. I think it's going to be a juggling act around the ongoing challenges that COVID continues to present."
Funding in the tourism budget has also been allocated to securing NT events such as Parrtjima in Alice Springs, BASSINTHEGRASS in Darwin as well as $2.7 million for community events and festivals.
"We want to ensure we have the strongest support possible, to bring back domestic and international leisure visitation and a strong leisure and business events focus," Ms Fyles said in a statement.
