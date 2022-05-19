The Jawoyn Association has transported around 50 people from Aboriginal communities in the Katherine region to the early voting booth as a part of a program they hope will become a regular feature of elections.
Jawoyn's Jerome Camfoo has spent the last week driving to the communities of Binjari, Rockhole and Pine Creek and encouraging residents to travel into Katherine to vote at the pre-polling centre.
Advertisement
The program was formed through a partnership between Jawoyn and the Australian Electoral Commission aimed at making it easier for remote community residents to have their say at election time.
Mr Camfoo said the communities he's visited have been enthusiastic about the program.
"People - I can see they're happy, I make it easy for them," he said.
"We've had a mix of old, young, middle-aged [people taking part]."
He said the program also allows community residents to go into Katherine for other errands, which provides an incentive for them to come along.
"I'll get out and see them and say 'we're bringing you guys back, just going for a half a day we'll bring you guys back after lunch," he said.
"People can go shopping or whatever.
"They're a long way from town."
Mr Camfoo's manager, Alison Jacks, said Jawoyn was developing a larger program aimed at educating people about the democratic system and encouraging them to vote.
"This is a Jawoyn partnership with AEC to work with people like Jerome to encourage people to enrol to vote, to work at the voting and it's also ongoing so we can teach the Jawoyn mob about the importance of being an elected member [and] how your vote actually does count especially in the Territory," Ms Jacks said.
She said it was important to give remote community residents every possible chance to vote, as they only get a small window, sometimes as short as an hour in smaller communities, to vote at mobile polling booths.
"Because of the short time in the lead up to the election, there's been a lot of sorry business, cultural stuff and people going out to homelands and learning on country so it's been a bit tough, but we're hoping to get it in place as a yearly thing," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.