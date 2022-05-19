Katherine Times
Jawoyn encourages Aboriginal community residents to early vote

Sarah Matthews
Sarah Matthews
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:56am, first published 6:11am
Jawoyn staff members Phill, Jerome and Edwina have been taking community residents into Katherine to vote at the pre-polls. Picture: Supplied

The Jawoyn Association has transported around 50 people from Aboriginal communities in the Katherine region to the early voting booth as a part of a program they hope will become a regular feature of elections.

