CDU Katherine launches hospitality training kitchen

Charles Darwin University has launched its new industrial kitchen at its Katherine Rural Campus as it moves to take on hospitality students.
The newly refurbished kitchen was launched on Tuesday, with CDU's Culinary Arts and Hospitality team, led by VET Team Leader Culinary Arts and Hospitality Robert Schwerdt, serving up some delicious treats for guests.
The $200,000 project converted the old catering kitchen to a new hospitality training facility.
Locals are now able to use it now to study hospitality courses such as Asian Cookery and Cake Decorating.
CDU Associate Vice-Chancellor for Katherine and Big Rivers Alison Haines said the launch of the kitchen shows that CDU is committed to reinvigorating its presence in the Katherine and Big Rivers Region.
"We are pleased to launch this newly refurbished training kitchen and to be able to offer culinary arts and hospitality courses here in the Katherine region," Ms Haines said.
"We know that hospitality businesses in the region have struggled to find workers, so expanding into hospitality will further support worker shortages and provides new opportunities."
VET Team Leader Culinary Arts and Hospitality Robert Schwerdt said CDU is pleased to be able to offer catering, baking and hospitality for the first time in Katherine."
The refurbished kitchen will provide a perfect learning environment for students and our team of chefs, bakers and butchers are very excited to bring our broad range of culinary skills to the Big Rivers Region," Mr Schwerdt said.
