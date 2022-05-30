Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Stuart Hwy extension underway to support Katherine East project

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:01am, first published May 30 2022 - 11:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concepts drawing of the Katherine East neighbourhood cente. Picture: Supplied/NT Government

Works have begun to duplicate the Stuart Highway in Katherine East to support future development of the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Matthews

Sarah Matthews

Northern Territory Correspondent

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.