Stuart Hwy extension underway to support Katherine East project

Works have begun to duplicate the Stuart Highway in Katherine East to support future development of the area.
According to Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics Minister Eva Lawler, local company BMD have begun extending and duplicating the Stuart Highway 200 metres past Cyprus Road and 300 metres past Uralla Road.
The upgrades will see that section of the highway duplicated from two lanes to four.
Ms Lawler said the duplication aims to make the road safer, increase flood immunity and support the creation of development parcels as part of the Supporting Growth in Katherine East project.
Stormwater, sewer and electrical upgrades will be undertaken as part of the works to prepare for the second component of the project.
Construction on the duplication is expected to be completed by late 2022.
"Our Government will continue to invest in quality infrastructure for the benefit of our community," Ms Lawler said.
"In February we released the Infrastructure Commission's Blueprint - which stated that infrastructure should support the social and economic opportunities of our regions - this is what this Stuart Highway duplication project will achieve."
