NT's plan for own AFL club reaches new milestone

The NT's dream of having its own club in the AFL has gotten one step closer to becoming a reality.
The NT Government has awarded a tender to local business GHD to do consultation and complete a Social Impact Evaluation of the NT having its own team.
According to Sport Minister, Kate Worden, a key focus of the consultancy will be around how to create a club which is successful, inclusive, engages young people and provides benefit to the whole Territory.
The development of a Territory AFL Club will require support from private enterprise, all levels of government and entities such as Land Councils, with these voices to be represented in the Taskforce Membership.
The report by GHD will be included in a final feasibility report to be delivered at the end of 2022.
"Our vision is for a Territory Club to become the pathway for Territory boys and girls to achieve their dreams of playing for a local AFL team at the highest level of sport in the country," Ms Worden said.
"We want this team to become a sustainable part of Territory life, and a source of pride for all Territorians on the national stage.
"An AFL Club licence is not just about new sporting heroes. We want to make sure that opportunities presented have flow on effects for communities. This is what generational change looks like."
