Katherine's Mission Australia team is farewelling its longest serving staff member, Norm Rosas, after 17 years of service.
During his time with the charity's Katherine arm, Mr Rosas has worked with more than 150 people across the country, with his most recent position being as the Program Manager overseeing Katherine's Sobering Up Shelter, Emergency Relief NT Outback, Elders Visiting Program Support and Yarrlalah Recovery Program.
He said he had no idea what he was getting in for when he first attended that fateful job interview 17 years ago.
"I had a maintenance job with the local council when my wife May told me there's a job going at Mission Australia," Mr Rosas said.
"I had an interview booked the next day. I didn't even know what an interview was, but I went so that May wouldn't get mad at me!"
He recently made the decision to take some well-deserved time off before joining his family's construction business.
"I would like to thank Mission Australia for giving me this opportunity, I'm extremely grateful," he said.
People from across the Katherine community farewelled Mr Rosas at a morning tea this week alongside his colleagues.
One of them was fellow Program Manager and long-term colleague Tiffany Broadbent.
"Norm leaves a legacy that is hard to match," she said. "He has been a vital member of our organisation from teaching us "southerners" about the local Katherine knowledge to sharing some of the best yarns anyone will ever hear," she said.
"Norm has been instrumental in establishing the Katherine Sobering Up Shelter and of course the strong team morale within our little Katherine teams.
"Norm is a compassionate, funny, kind and honest leader and one who made a very large impact on our organisation, staff and of course the community as a whole. I know this is not goodbye, but just a 'see you soon'."
