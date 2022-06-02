Preparations are underway and anticipation is building in Nauiyu community for the upcoming home footy game festival.
Nauiyu, also known as Daly River, have their first team in the Big Rivers Football League senior men's comp this season, with the Katherine Camels set to travel to the community on June 18 for the Buffaloes first ever home game.
To celebrate, the Nauiyu community is making a day of it, inviting visitors to enjoy a day of sport, art, food and entertainment.
Buffaloes Club President John Bonson said the home match was about so much more than footy for Nauiyu.
"Getting a home game match, the community is just looking forward to it so much," he said.
"It's providing something for the weekend for everyone to do, for everyone to look forward to.
"The energy is lifted in the community."
The community's renowned arts centre Merrepen Arts will be open for the day, with art on sale, as well as workshops for visitors to take part in.
Mr Bonson said the local girls and women were keen to get involved too, and were planning to hold a softball scratch match on the day.
"Because football is happening now, the women want to do something too. It's really good, that vehicle being sport and footy to get the community together," he said.
In preparation for the day, Mr Bonson said the footy team, as well as other members of the community, had been working hard to get the community's clubhouse ready for use - including the painting of a Buffaloes mural.
"The fellas - once they see something tangible, something real in front of their eyes, they feel like they're a part of it now," he said.
"Local kids and community members helped paint the walls, the kids put their handprints on there."
He said the community is expecting to get at least 200 visitors on the day, which usually has a population of around 300 people, for an event Mr Bonson becomes an annual one.
"Its something we're going to hopefully look forward to every year."
The Nauiyu Home Game Festival begins at 10am in Nauiyu community on June 18, with the footy match kick off at 3pm on the oval.
