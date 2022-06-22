Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Funding to start stage 1 of recycling initiative for Katherine

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Territory Government has announced a $3.8m recycling initiative with funding for Stage 1 Needs Analysis of the Big Rivers Material Recovery Facility in Katherine.

The Territory Government has announced a $3.8m recycling initiative with funding for Stage 1 Needs Analysis of the Big Rivers Material Recovery Facility in Katherine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.