Funding to start stage 1 of recycling initiative for Katherine

The Territory Government has announced a $3.8m recycling initiative with funding for Stage 1 Needs Analysis of the Big Rivers Material Recovery Facility in Katherine.
The money will help the government and Katherine town council work out how the facility will work and where it will be located.
Advertisement
The money comes from the government's Circular Economy Strategy released in April which outlined a roadmap to protecting the environment from waste by increasing resource recovery, recycling and reuse, including phasing out and banning single use plastics by 2025 and investing and supporting businesses to develop and resource their own recycling schemes.
In February the government had announced it would co-fund a new $7.2 million Materials Recovery Facility for recycling in Katherine with the federal government.
It comes in the nick of time as the outdated and nearing capacity current landfill site needed to be closed and covered within five years.
Now the government said it has commissioned an independent review of the NT landfill guidelines to deter landfilling of recyclables and ensure protection of the environment and is reforming environmental regulation of mining with a cost benefit analysis of implementation of waste levies.
The government is calling them "circular economy initiatives" and says Territory businesses are getting on board with waste and debris from numerous projects being repurposed into new builds.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said applying circular economy principles means turning waste into a valuable resource, which keeps it out of the environment where it can cause harm, and inside the economy where it can create value, jobs and growth.
Minister for Environment, Lauren Moss said more than a third of the Territory's waste is generated from construction, demolition, commercial and industrial activities.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.