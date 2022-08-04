The Savannah Way is closed after a two-vehicle crash left a person dead in a remote part of the Northern Territory this afternoon.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said Northern Territory police were investigating the fatal crash which occurred at around 1pm in the remote location of Calvert, near the Queensland border.
Advertisement
"Police from Borroloola are at the crash scene and are currently working to repatriate the deceased," he said.
Police remain on scene and a crime scene has been declared. Major Crash detectives are due to arrive tomorrow morning.
Motorists should expect significant delays while the road remains closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.