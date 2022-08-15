Despite suffering an injury on Day, Katherine's Mongol Derby rider Jessica Di Pasquale is continuing her strong performance in the world's longest and toughest horse race.
Crossing 1,000km of Mongolian steppe on horseback, Mrs Pasquale selected herself a famous horse to ride out of the Ser-Od family's horse station 12 on day five.
Nadaam is Mongol Derby event manager Erik Cooper and Derby veteran Kathy Gabriel's horse, well-known to give its all for the race.
Commentators said 'you could see (Mrs Pasquale) literally flying across the mountains'.
Meanwhile, Darwin's Natalie Bell will be enjoying today's ride more than the last wet and rainy day, as the weather has cleared and the sun is back out.
But the sudden heat wave also has event medics and vets on alert to make sure horses and riders keep well hydrated in the gruelling race that traces the steps of Genghis Khan through Mongolia.
Read more about the Mongol Derby adventures of Katherine's Jess Di Pasquale and Darwin's Natalie Bell.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
