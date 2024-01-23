Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Water trigger 'too vague' to stop onshore gas expansion

By Marion Rae
January 24 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is the water trigger mechanism really strong enough to safeguard Australia's natural resources? (Tim Dornin/AAP PHOTOS)
Is the water trigger mechanism really strong enough to safeguard Australia's natural resources? (Tim Dornin/AAP PHOTOS)

Intended protection laws will fail to prevent big gas companies putting Australia's ground and surface water at risk, a leading environmental engineer warns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.