Heart of gold: $1,600 gold nugget donated to fundraiser for family in need

March 25 2024 - 4:00pm
A 16g gold nugget was donated to the fundraising event for the family in need.
The small community of Katherine in the Northern Territory has proven - quite literally - that the town has a heart of gold, with a huge gold nugget donated to a fundraising raffle for a local family in need.

