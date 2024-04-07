GALLERY | Senior women golfers gather

The Senior Women Golfers Association's season opening champagne brunch and Stableford coincided perfectly with the arrival of the dry.
Sue Sinclair took advantage of the cool conditions, playing to handicap (18 points) and sharing the putting crown with Jo Jennings with 17 putts each.
Mrs Jennings came in second with 17 points and collected the long drive.
Katherine's Senior Women Golfers play nine holes on Saturday mornings during the dry season, with tee off at 9am.
Life memberships are available for $10.
